Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 138.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

