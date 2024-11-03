Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,556,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.68 and a 200-day moving average of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.