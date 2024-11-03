Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.43 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

