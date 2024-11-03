Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $557.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.26 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

