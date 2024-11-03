Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 72,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

