Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 2,803 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,788,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,889,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.14 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

