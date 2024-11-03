Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AJG opened at $280.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,438. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $11,136,680. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

