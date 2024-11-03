Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after acquiring an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $225,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,962.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks stock opened at $394.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.19 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.26.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

