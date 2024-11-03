Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $316.49 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.77 and its 200 day moving average is $341.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

