Principal Securities Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $207,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

