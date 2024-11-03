Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

