Private Management Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 313,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $95,604,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day moving average of $275.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

