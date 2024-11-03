Private Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $190.95 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day moving average is $260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

