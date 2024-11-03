Private Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 403,494 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 376,424 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 337,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,220.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 310,072 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 848,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,457. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.