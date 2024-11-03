Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.