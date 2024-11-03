Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $669.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $484.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.38. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

