Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3472 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

