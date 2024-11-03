Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 227.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.