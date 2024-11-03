Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $20,404,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $189,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,951 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

