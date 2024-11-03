Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $207,068.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,347,674.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $207,068.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,347,674.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,887.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,056 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.