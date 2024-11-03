PROS (NYSE:PRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRO. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PRO opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. PROS has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $991.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 166,301 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

