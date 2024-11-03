ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRS opened at $12.19 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

