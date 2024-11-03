ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SRS opened at $12.19 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.
About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate
