Prosperitas Financial LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prosperitas Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $58.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

