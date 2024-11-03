Prossimo Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.77. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
