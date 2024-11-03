Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.50.

VRTX stock opened at $471.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $3,298,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

