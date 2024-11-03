Prossimo Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

