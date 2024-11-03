Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.43.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $323.66 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $241.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

