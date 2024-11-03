Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $549.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

