Qtum Market Cap Achieves $225.34 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $225.34 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.17 or 0.03572787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00034236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005789 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,384,000 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

