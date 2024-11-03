Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $303.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $317.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.