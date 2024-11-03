Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5 billion-$23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.8 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.50. 913,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,167. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $163.93 and a 12-month high of $317.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average of $272.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

