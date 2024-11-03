Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50-23.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-8.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $163.93 and a 52-week high of $317.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

