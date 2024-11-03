RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. RadNet comprises 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.91% of RadNet worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after buying an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,131,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119,875 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RadNet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 33.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

RadNet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 377,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 475.29 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

