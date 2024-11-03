Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.56 million. Radware also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

Radware Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.76 million, a P/E ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

