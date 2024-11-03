Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Price

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

ARW opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $682,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 128.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 368.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

