Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

