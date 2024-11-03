Realta Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,260 ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081,007 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,996,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 308.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 158,175 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

