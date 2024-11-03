Realta Investment Advisors Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.