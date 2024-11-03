Realta Investment Advisors Has $96,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $164.88.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

