Realta Investment Advisors Invests $44,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $4.20 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.