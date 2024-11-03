Realta Investment Advisors Sells 3,488 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

