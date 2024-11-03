Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.65 and a 12-month high of $201.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

