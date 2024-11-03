Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $35,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

