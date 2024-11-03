REDW Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 358,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

