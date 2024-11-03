REDW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

