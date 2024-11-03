REDW Wealth LLC Sells 32,333 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,206 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 90,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 193,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

