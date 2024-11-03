Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Remark shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 141,432 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Remark in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Remark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARK

Remark Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Remark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.