Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Remark shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 141,432 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Remark in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Remark Stock Down 8.2 %
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
