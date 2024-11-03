Request Price Down 7.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Request has a total market cap of $65.02 million and $512,756.87 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,440.94 or 0.99985725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00052205 BTC.

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.2878553 with 768,628,882.9922299 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08736115 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $394,810.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

