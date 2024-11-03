Reviewing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 1 4 1 0 2.00 Meta Platforms 2 4 35 2 2.86

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.34, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $634.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Meta Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.83 billion 0.19 -$837.80 million ($3.72) -0.63 Meta Platforms $134.90 billion 10.64 $39.10 billion $21.23 26.72

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Meta Platforms”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -28.79% N/A -1.55% Meta Platforms 35.55% 35.60% 23.66%

Volatility & Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Rackspace Technology on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

