RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at $345,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 29,844 shares of company stock valued at $119,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

